NS Partners Ltd Sells 10,160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

