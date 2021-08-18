Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt Purchases 190 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$79.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at C$15,143.
NTR opened at C$76.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$47.72 and a 1 year high of C$80.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 132.75%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
