Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt Purchases 190 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$79.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at C$15,143.

NTR opened at C$76.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$47.72 and a 1 year high of C$80.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 132.75%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

