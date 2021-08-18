Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

NVG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 179,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,424. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

