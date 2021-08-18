Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.