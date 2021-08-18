Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Repay worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

