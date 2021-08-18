Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 103,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 122.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

