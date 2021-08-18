Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

