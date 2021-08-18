Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.