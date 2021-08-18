Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 29.50.
Oatly Group stock opened at 15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.65. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $6,848,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $10,678,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $5,504,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
