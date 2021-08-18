Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 18.33 and last traded at 18.01. 11,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,896,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

