Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,168,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

