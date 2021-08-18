Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $919.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.