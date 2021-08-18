ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,627. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.