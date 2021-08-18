OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

