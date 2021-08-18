Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.96

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $522.39 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

