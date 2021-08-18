ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $82,229 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

