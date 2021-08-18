Origin Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $345.12 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $345.12 million and approximately $58.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,611,958 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.