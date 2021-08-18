Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,230 shares during the quarter. Orion Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 50,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,267. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

