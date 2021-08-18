Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

