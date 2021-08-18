Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

