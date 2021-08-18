Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 161546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.07 million and a PE ratio of -53.33.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
