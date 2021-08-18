Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 161546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.07 million and a PE ratio of -53.33.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $92,802.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.