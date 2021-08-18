Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading 6.2% Higher

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.96. 7,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.