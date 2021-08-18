Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading 6.2% Higher

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.96. 7,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.