Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OVID stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

