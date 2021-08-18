PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. PAE reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

