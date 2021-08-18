PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts predict that PAE will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

