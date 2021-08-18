PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PAE alerts:

Shares of PAE opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that PAE will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.