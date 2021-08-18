Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0808

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $508,961.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.41 or 0.99881544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00893224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

