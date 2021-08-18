Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.36. The company had a trading volume of 847,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,034. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.