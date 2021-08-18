Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

