Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

