Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,186,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $295.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

