Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 580 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.