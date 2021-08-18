Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

