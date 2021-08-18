Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $86.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

