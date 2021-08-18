Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $298.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

