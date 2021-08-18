Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $204.18 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

