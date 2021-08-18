Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $76.76.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.