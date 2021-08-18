Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 3.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 56,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 154,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

