Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $462.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $475.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

