Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

