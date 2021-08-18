Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

