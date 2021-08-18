PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $271.82. The company had a trading volume of 237,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

