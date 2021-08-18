PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

PAYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 46.2% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 178,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,143. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

