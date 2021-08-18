PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 100,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

