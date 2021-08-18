PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 57,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

