PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 28,130 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 128.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,379,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 229,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

