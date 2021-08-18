PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 51,410 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 4,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

