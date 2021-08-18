PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 888,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

