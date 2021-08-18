Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. 385,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

