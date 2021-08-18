Peoples Bank OH Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

